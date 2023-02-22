Hatzfeld House on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, specialises in providing 24-hour residential care for adults with mental health needs.

Firefighters attended the scene at 4.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 21).

There have been no reports of any injuries and an investigation was due to take place today (Wednesday, February 22).

There was a fire at Hatzfeld House in Blidworth

Coun Tom Smith, councillor for Rainworth and Blidworth, was in the area when it happened.

He said: “I’d just come into Blidworth on the 141 bus on my way home from council when I saw the smoke and the fire engines on Mansfield Road.

“I got off and spoke to some of the residents gathered, as well as some of police on site and staff at the care home.

"A fire had broken out at Hatzfeld, and the staff had evacuated the residents.

"We had a large number of fire service, police and ambulance staff on site. I then rang the county’s councils emergency team and offered up our services, just in case we could provide any support too, particularly with the Home’s residents.

“Fortunately, our amazing fire service quickly got the situation under control, and within an hour or so, the home’s residents, who had been evacuated and taken in to the neighbouring REAL school, were able to be escorted back home safely.

“I want to say an enormous thank you and well done to all of our emergency services who responded so quickly and so efficiently, to the REAL school for their generosity and to the staff at Hatzfeld House for their swift actions with their residents.

"What could have been a massive incident was largely avoided, so as Blidworth and Rainworth’s councillor, thank you all.”