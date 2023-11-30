Residents and families ‘devastated' as Mansfield care home set to close

A Mansfield care home, housing 20 residents, has announced its imminent closure after the building was deemed “no longer fit for purpose” – leaving residents and families “uncertain" about the future.

Tracie Edwards, whose sister has been at Beechdene Care Home on Woodhouse Road for twenty years, said she is “devastated” by news of the closure.

She said the site, staff and fellow residents are a second family to her sister who has a learning disability and requires 24-hour care.

She added: “It is heartbreaking and we are totally devastated.

Families of residents at Beechdene Care Home in Mansfield met with care home staff to discuss the closure. Pictured at Mansfield Civic Centre.

“It is a close-knit group of residents and I cannot believe after all these years they will be split up.

“I fear Yvette will be rehomed to an inadequate place not equipped for her needs.

“As she has learning disabilities, a care home for older people is not the right environment.

“She needs specialised support and to be with familiar faces and friends.

“We are so uncertain about what happens next.”

Greenline Staffing Solutions is the agency who owns the Mansfield care home and has confirmed its closure.

A spokesperson for Greenline said: “We have contacted the families of our residents to inform them of our sad decision to close Beechdene Care Home.

“The building is in a poor state of repair, and we have commissioned a number of surveys relating to the building and what would be required to ensure the building is in line with the expected standards.

“Unfortunately, the reports have raised several significant issues which require substantial work.

“We are unable to meet the cost of such extensive refurbishment and have sadly taken the decision to close.

“We will continue to work with the local authority to help provide support to residents and families in finding suitable alternative accommodation.

“We are very grateful to our staff and thank them for their help at this time.

“They have been brilliant. The only reason for closure is that the building is no longer fit for purpose.”

A meeting was held for residents’ families and care home staff on Wednesday, November 29 at Mansfield Civic Centre to discuss the closure.

Tracie said families hope to be given at least 90 days to find a new residence but the closure could be deemed imminently.