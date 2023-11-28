Mansfield Woodhouse chippy in the running to bag environmental industry award

A fish and chip shop in Mansfield Woodhouse is among those battling in the 2024 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Seaqueen Fisheries in Mansfield Woodhouse is one of three finalists in the Environment and Sustainability category.

A comprehensive judging process scrutinised UK fish and chip businesses’ environmental and sustainability practices, which included innovative ways to train staff, explaining the impact the measures have had on the business in relation to people, profit and the planet, and advising other fish and chip businesses on the best steps to take.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers and organiser of the awards, praised the entrants’ dedication to developing greener approaches.

Fish City in Belfast was the 2023 Environment and Sustainability award winner

He said: “There has been clear progression from this year’s chip shop hopefuls with their incorporation of sustainable measures in their business models.

“The industry climate is tough, with growing pressures to increase environmentally friendly standards and our three finalists are exemplary in being accountable in achieving the requirements.

“They are showing long-term impactful commitments and are working closely with the foodservice supply chain to ensure best quality and sustainably sourced produce is available to their local communities.

“We’re so happy for the trio and it’s our pleasure to commend and support their efforts.”

Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor of the awards, as well as the Environment and Sustainability category.

Victoria Braathen, UK director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, said: “Responsible practices in the fish and chip industry have never been more important and it’s inspiring to see growing awareness from so many businesses and their customers around this topic.

“From the fish served, right through to packaging and staffing, it’s about ensuring every element of the supply chain has been assessed so that we can continually improve the impact we are having as an industry.

“As a proud seafood nation, the Norwegian seafood industry is delighted to supply responsibly sourced Norwegian cod and haddock for the nation’s favourite dish.

“We wish the three finalists the very best of luck in the awards.”

The other two finalists are Hennighan’s in Machynlleth and Hornsea-based Whiteheads Fish and Chips.