The application, submitted to Ashfield Council, seeks approval to build 42 homes off land between 191 and 243 Nottingham Road, Selston Common.

The land, described as about 14,000 sq metres of grassland with no agricultural value, is currently used for grazing horses.

A design and access statement accompanying the application says: “The site is located within a suburb of Selston within a predominantly residential area.

Westbound view of the site looking along Nottingham Road

“The proposal will provide much-needed local accommodation within Selston and the wider Ashfield district and assist in meeting local housing needs.

“It will create local employment opportunities during construction works as well as business opportunities for local suppliers and hire companies.

“Providing fresh and well-designed dwellings will contribute positively to the visual appearance of the site and enhance the site’s setting.”

However, a number of objections have been lodged against the plans.

One said: “Too many houses are being built in this village and no infrastructure to cope with it. I strongly object to more houses being built.”

Another said: “We do not have the amenities in the village to accommodate a further 42 families. This will have an impact on an already-overstretched doctors surgery. There are school placements to consider and there will be an increase to traffic.”

However, some residents are supportive.