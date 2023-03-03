Mansfield woman set to run Manchester marathon in memory of her 'amazing' and 'selfless' sister in law

Rachel Bishop, a specialist public health practitioner, is no stranger to fundraising after doing a tandem skydive in 2021.

Rachel will be running and raising money in memory of her sister in law, Sarah Moody, who had two kidney transplants, the first when was she 18-years-old and then another when she was 27.

Rachel said: “Sarah was and is my amazing sister in law. Sarah loved her life and was so grateful for her kidneys she received.

Rachel Bishop is running the Manchester Marathon to raise money for the National Kidney Federation

“They were so precious to allow her to lead a fantastic life.

"She lived life to the full and loved sports. She competed for Great Britain worldwide in the transplant games and won Gold many times.

"Sarah passed away on November 13, 2020, at Norwich Hospital with me and my brother by her side, at the age of 45.

Rachel is running in memory of her sister in law Sarah Moody who had two kidney transplants and passed away in November 2020

“It was the most devastating day of my life. She was my best friend and not a day goes by I don't think of her. I miss her so much.

“I know she would think I'm crazy for doing the events but she did so much fundraising herself so I also know how proud she would be as well.

"Sarah was the most selfless person I know and would do anything for anyone, even when she was extremely poorly she would still make sure everyone else was okay.

"Sarah loved her life and fought as hard as she could.

“I know the NKF meant a lot to her and I know me fundraising for them will make her smile.

"I know she will be watching down on me as I get near the finish line whether this be running, limping, or crawling but I will do it.

“So far I have had lots of support from my fellow running friends and running club aka ‘mountain goats’, a few of us ‘goats’ will be there on the day either competing or supporting, it is a fabulous and friendly running club. So, let’s go and smash it.”