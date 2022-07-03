Repaint scheme has been brightening up Nottinghamshire communities for more than ten years

Nottinghamshire County Council, along with Veolia, first joined the Community RePaint Network in June 2011 and operates a paint reuse scheme at four recycling centres.
Residents can drop off their leftover paint, providing they are registered to use Nottinghamshire County Council’s Recycling Centres, and recycling centre staff will prevent good quality, reusable paint from going to disposal.
The paint is then redistributed to individuals, charities and community groups for free, to help brighten homes and community spaces.
Those who have benefited from the scheme include Mansfield District Child’s Protection Team, Southwell Methodist Church and Bleasby Primary School.
Nina Middleton, assistant social worker at Mansfield District Child’s Protection Team, said: "I collect paint to give to the families that I work with.
"Very often they struggle with finances and paint is often out of reach to their budget.
"Providing paint from this free service is absolutely vital in improving standards for our vulnerable children.”
Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “It’s amazing that something as simple as reusing paint, which would otherwise go to waste, has such a huge impact on emissions. What’s even better is that so many organisations and individuals in Nottinghamshire have directly benefited from the scheme - from brightening up a child’s bedroom to painting an entire church.”
Martin Pearse, the Community RePaint network manager, said: “Community RePaint Nottinghamshire have done a fantastic job over the last ten years.
"The celebrations provide a great opportunity to recognise all the hard work that has gone into making the scheme such a success and to reflect on all their achievements which have brightened community spaces and homes over the years.
"We are excited to continue supporting the scheme and look forward to seeing what they accomplish over the next ten years and more.”
If you are a householder within Nottinghamshire County Council and have leftover paint in your home that you would like to be reused, you can drop your paint off at recycling centres in Warsop, Calverton, Newark and Beeston.