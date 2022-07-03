Mansfield man given three-year ban from football matches after setting off smoke bomb at Old Trafford stadium

Andrew Chambers, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, and Bradley Lilliman, of Victoria Street, Newark, have both been charged with possession of a flare at a sporting event.

Having pleaded guilty to the charge, Chambers, 55, and Lilliman, 18, were both handed three-year football banning orders at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 28.

Chambers was ordered to pay costs of £107 and Lilliman was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £22.

A general view of play during the FA Youth Cup Final match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on May 11, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Police want to warn people about the consequences of taking pyrotechnics into stadiums.

Inspector Craig Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police’s football unit, said: “A new European inspired culture appears to be emerging within football supporters across the country, where setting off of pyrotechnics inside football grounds is seen as acceptable and normal.

“While most will not have any ulterior motives other than the belief they are creating or contributing to the atmosphere inside the ground, it is important that people realise that letting off these devices inside stadiums is illegal for a reason.

“Smoke bombs can be dangerous, both for those who are carrying them and those in the close vicinity when they’re activated.

“As these supporters have found out to their cost, smuggling these items into grounds is a criminal offence that can lead to a football banning order of up to five years.

“The message is clear – such devices are dangerous and are not welcome within football stadiums.”

Alan Bexon, Head of Operations at Nottingham Forest, added: “Sadly we have seen an increase in the usage of pyrotechnics within stadiums from supporters and we have had several incidents as a result of their usage.

“Other fans have suffered breathing difficulties and one young fan had such a device land in his hood which, as you can imagine, was alarming for both him and his family.