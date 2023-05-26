Reminder to Mansfield residents to pay for brown bins or they won't be emptied

The council empties around 19,000 brown bins fortnightly from March to November and once during December.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “At the heart of a clean and sustainable Mansfield community is your commitment to responsible waste management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kerbside garden waste collections are under way for those who have paid for their subscription.

Make sure you renew your brown bin subscription

“To ensure that our customers get the service they pay for and that the service can remain as efficient as possible, I want to remind residents if they have a brown bin that they need to pay for it.

“By renewing your garden waste collection subscription, you play a vital role in preserving our environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the garden waste that we collect is taken for composting locally.”

Register for the £32-a-year brown bin collection at mansfield.gov.uk/gardenwaste

You can also sign up for bin collection reminders on the council website, which will ensure that you are notified to put your bin out the day before it is due to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bins should be put out by 6am on the collection day and removed from the pavement no later than noon the next day.

The council says residents can use their brown bin to recycle grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, small branches and twigs, plants, weeds and cut flowers.