Mansfield council’s ambitions of raising domestic abuse awareness is just beginning

In April, the council achieved the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) Accreditation (Foundational), a UK benchmark in supporting survivors, after training its entire workforce to be more aware of the signs of abuse and how to support people.

And to celebrate a launch event was held in the Civic Quarter in Mansfield.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams said: “When you put it in a personal context, you realise how powerful this journey is, what it might uncover and how we can help create change going forward.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams opens DAHA celebration event

“We have gone on a brave journey together, this has been an example of a fantastic partnership working. Domestic abuse affects not just one person but the whole family.

“You may think, what is the importance of this? We have got the accreditation and the recognition, which is fantastic. However, I think the real benefits are that we can help rebuild someone’s mental health, wellbeing and self-esteem - and that can be life-changing.

“I am proud of all our staff, everyone involved, and I look forward to our continuing learning journey.”

Christie Conroy, senior service manager at Nottinghamshire Women's Aid and DAHA Accreditation co-ordinator, discussed next steps

The event was concluded by keynote guest speaker Claire Throssell MBE, a domestic abuse survivor, Child First Campaigner and Women’s Aid Ambassador.

She said: "Individually, we’re just one person fighting this, but in a cohesive framework with legislation behind it, enough is enough. We can stop domestic abuse in its tracks.

“So I would say to you all, anything you see that doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, isn’t right, don’t be afraid to report it because most of the time it’s not right.

“We can give them a better future, and we can give them a safer future; it's not too late for all the women, men and children out there in Nottinghamshire, Mansfield, and further afield suffering right now."