Mansfield Crematorium has a memorial tree each year that people can visit to add their tributes.

The tree is now up and families can now come and write their messages.

Families will also be able to leave message on the tree during a thanksgiving and remembrance carol service led by the Rev Caroline Phillips on Saturday, December 11, at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial tree is at Mansfield Crematorium

During the service there will be readings, hymns and carols, and music from Thoresby Brass Band.

People are encouraged to do a Covid-19 Lateral Flow Test before attending to check they are not infectious and also to wear a face covering and use hand sanitiser which is available at the crematorium.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: "It's been another difficult year during this pandemic for many people and the tree proves to be a popular way for families to pay special tribute to their loved ones at this time of year."

The Book of Remembrance will also be open at the crematorium on Christmas Day from 10am to 4pm. The crematorium grounds remain open throughout the Christmas and New Year period for members of the public to lay wreaths outside.