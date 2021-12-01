Mansfield Museum shop seeks stock from local producers

Mansfield Museum is looking for locally produced items to sell in its gift shop.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:59 pm

The store in Leeming Street, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, stocks a variety of unusual gifts, often with a local theme, such as 'Ey Up Me Duck' bags and pin badges.

Jodie Henshaw, museum curator, said: "At the moment we have all sorts of cards and gifts, including a fun range from Dukki Gifts and Souvenirs, which strike a very Nottinghamshire note, so shoppers will be sure of finding something a bit different to give as a festive gift."

Mansfield Museum wants to hear from local businesses

Anyone interested in selling in the shop should email [email protected] for an application form.

