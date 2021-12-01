Mansfield Museum shop seeks stock from local producers
Mansfield Museum is looking for locally produced items to sell in its gift shop.
The store in Leeming Street, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, stocks a variety of unusual gifts, often with a local theme, such as 'Ey Up Me Duck' bags and pin badges.
Jodie Henshaw, museum curator, said: "At the moment we have all sorts of cards and gifts, including a fun range from Dukki Gifts and Souvenirs, which strike a very Nottinghamshire note, so shoppers will be sure of finding something a bit different to give as a festive gift."
Anyone interested in selling in the shop should email [email protected] for an application form.
