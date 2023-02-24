Redevelopment of Mansfield’s historic Metal Box site delayed over potential flooding work

Developer Jackson Design Associates first brought forward plans for the now-demolished ‘Metal Box’ factory site, in Rock Valley, in 2020.

The developer plans to keep the existing historic clock tower and build around it to create a 77-unit retirement complex for over-55s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production at the Metal Box site ended in 2010, bringing to a close more than a century of industry.

Only the historic clock tower remains from the old Metal Box factory in Rock Valley, Mansfield.

It was originally a mustard mill before being used by Barringer, Wallis & Manners and later The Metal Box Company, creating tins for brands including Quality Street.

Most of the factory was demolished in 2011 apart from the iconic clock tower, which still remains in place as a reminder of the site’s historic importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to give the 7.6-acre site a new lease of life include creating 44 apartments, four maisonettes and 29 bungalows across the quarry.

The River Maun runs through the site – both naturally and in culverts – with the developer planning to make the river an “integral feature” of the scheme.

Mansfield’s Metal Box was a huge employer for the town for well over a century, creating metal tins for all manner of things such as Quality Street chocolate and well-known whiskey brands. The Metal Box building was an imposing part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower.

However, Mansfield Council has confirmed the plans have hit a stumbling block after the Environment Agency raised concerns about the project, believing the site could provide “significant benefits” to alleviating wider flooding risks in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flood modelling has been used to study the site and shows it could be used to reduce risks in the town centre by modifying or removing the culverts.

The EA said: “The two culverted sections of watercourse cause a bottleneck to flows within the River Maun, which exacerbates flood risk to Mansfield.

“The removal of both culverts would reduce development flood risk constraints upstream of Rock Valley and provide biodiversity enhancements to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA said it is working with the developer and the authority to find “the best way forward for Rock Valley”.

It said: “We have suggested to the council that this site should be looked at on a strategic level.

“While this does not necessarily prohibit the development of Rock Valley, it will likely mean the current proposals may need to be amended in order to realise these benefits.”

A council spokeswoman confirmed discussions are under way with the EA and the developer to find this resolution. but said it was a “complex matter” with “no specific timescales” on when it may conclude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “The council remains committed to discussions with the applicant and the Environment Agency about potential ways the site could be developed.”

When bringing forward the plans in 2020, Jackson Design Associates said: “The River Maun, which runs through the site both in open air and within below-ground culverts, is to be made into an integral feature of the design.

“It is hoped the development will provide a sustainable future for the retirement community at the heart of the town, whilst rejuvenating a landmark site with historical importance.”