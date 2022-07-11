New protocol launched in Nottinghamshire to help find children who go missing while in care

Nottinghamshire Police has adopted the national Philomena Protocol initiative which enables partner agencies to record, on two dedicated forms, vital information about the young person which can be used to locate them.

Carers and guardians are being encouraged to fill in forms with as much up-to-date detail as possible, as well as having a recent photo, that could be used in the event of a young person going missing.

This information can be quickly supplied to Nottinghamshire Police to ensure an investigation can begin in a swift and efficient way.

