Record number of donations for Mansfield's Secret Santa Appeal this year

It has had enough donations of money, plus new and unused presents, to provide more than 1,000 gifts for children and adults around the district.

The appeal took place for the third year and was launched on 27 October, in partnership with Mansfield Building Society.

Among the donations to the appeal were £500 from Executive Mayor Andy Abraham's 500 Fund and £500 from Mansfield Building Society and a £100 Amazon voucher from its corporate section.

Paul Wheeler, chief executive and director of Mansfield Building Society, Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams and Wayne Leatherhead, manager of Smyths toy shop in Mansfield

Other donations included £350 raised on the appeal's Just Giving page; £90 from a charity night organised by Mission Studios dance and fitness centre in Mansfield; £200 from local company ME Environmental; £50 from Summit Consultancy; 500 gifts from Mansfield company Linneys; and six trolleys of gifts donated by Smyths toy shop in Mansfield and their customers.

Mayor Andy said: "The response this year has been truly amazing which is just as well because the need to provide support for people has also risen dramatically, too.

"We cannot thank all those who contributed enough. It really shows how much the people of this district care about those households who find this time of year really tough, and especially so this year with the huge rises in the cost of living.

Some of the gifts collected for the appeal

"This appeal really will spread a lot of Christmas cheer which might otherwise be in short supply in hundreds of households in this area."

Vickie Preston, head of HR at Mansfield Building Society, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the response that the Secret Santa Appeal has had – it just goes to show what can be achieved when people pull together to support one another.

"This approach is at the heart of our thinking as a local building society, whether it’s helping savers, mortgage borrowers, or even just the donations and volunteering that we give to local good causes.

"This partnership with Mansfield District Council has been hugely successful, many vulnerable children from the area are now going to be able to unwrap a bit of joy this Christmas.”