Pharmacy Christmas opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots

Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of the festive season.
Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open during the Christmas period.
Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.
Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.
1. Superdrug
Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 27.
Photo: Google
2. Peak Pharmacy
Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.
Photo: Google
3. Boots
Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 8am to 11.59pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 10.30am and 4.30pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from 8am to 5.30pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 8.30am and 5.30pm on Boxing Day and closed on Tuesday, December 27.
Photo: Google
4. Peak Pharmacy
Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.
Photo: Google