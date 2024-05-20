Real-time bus stop displays now being installed in Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started on 20 real-time bus displays across the Selston Parish.

Local councillors say that the signs bring the parish into line with other communities in the county and say that the signs will be a lifeline for bus users.

Brackets at bus stops are now being installed, with the electrics being sorted so rural bus commuters can receive up to date information on when their bus will arrive.

These will be installed at 20 bus stops in Jacksdale, Selston and Underwood.

Couns Jason Zadrozny (left) and David Martin next to one of the stops where a new real-time display is being installed. Photo: Submitted

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), who represents Selston on Nottinghamshire Council, said, “For more than five years, we have fought to get these installed.

"Other areas have them so why shouldn’t we?

"Many residents have stopped using our buses because of reliability issues.

"This is something that (bus route operator) Trent Barton have taken onboard and improved.

"We hope that by having live information on when buses will arrive will encourage more residents to use our buses.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, added: “I’d like to pay tribute to Coun Martin, who alongside rural councillors like Julie Gregory has made this happen – they never gave up.

"Now, just like residents across Ashfield, real-time information will let residents know when their bus will turn up.

"This is great news and another example of councillors working with residents to deliver results that benefit our communities.”

