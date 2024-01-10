Four robbery suspects were tracked down and detained within 45 minutes of police being called.

Officers attended a property in George Street, Mansfield, following reports a robbery had just taken place.

A group of men reportedly entered the address and began rifling through drawers.

When they were confronted by a man and woman inside, the group responded by punching both in the face.

George Street, Mansfield.

The group also snatched the man’s phone before leaving the property, getting into a car, and driving in the direction of Ladybrook Lane.

Officers attended the address around 12.25pm on Tuesday January 9 where they were provided with the getaway car’s details.

A car matching this description was then tracked down and stopped by response and operational support officers in Arnold, less than 45 minutes later.

Four men, aged 26, 27, 30 and 31, were found inside the vehicle and were all subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Constable Robert McGhee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must’ve been a very scary experience for the man and the woman, who were both shaken up after sustaining minor injuries..

“This case provided a great example of this urgency, with the officers who responded to this incident managing to track down a car full of suspects within 45 minutes of the call.

“While we’ve arrested four suspects in connection with this, our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information that could assist us to contact us straight away.”