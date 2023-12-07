Mansfield man set to face grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving charges
A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court to face charges of causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.
John Gant, aged 38, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
It is alleged the incident took place on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, on September 9, last year.
He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 4 next year for a pre-trial preparation hearing.