Jason Hanson

Jason Hanson 41, has been working on ‘Domestic Abuse: Men Suffer Too,’ for the past three years, and it has just been made available free on Kindle.

The book explores domestic abuse, shining a light on why male victims are reticent to come forward. It describes the different forms of domestic abuse, detailing, the warning signs as well as why people undertake the behaviour.

Jason hopes his work could benefit anybody worried they are in an abusive relationship, regardless of their sex or gender.

Married to Lysney and with a two-year-old daughter, Aisla, Jason has been running his own practice as a senior accredited therapist for eight years.

Originally from Yorkshire, he moved to the Mansfield area in 2014, making the switch to be a full-time psychotherapist in June, 2020.

He previously worked on a book about relationships, published in 2015, and has been working on a sequel due for publication later this year.

Jason’s latest book, examines the different forms of abuse.

The book “aims to address the gender division,” when it comes to tackling domestic abuse and proposes “a more non-gendered approach.”

Jason said: "The book came from a conversation I was having with friend and clinical supervisor Ric Hoskins. We concluded that between us we had worked with quite a few male clients who had been subjected to domestic abuse and we questioned why there was so little media portrayal of this subject area.

"Further research only served to confirm that male domestic abuse is not widely recognised and very few shelters specifically for men seeking refuge exist.

“There are many reasons why it is so under-reported and the real life stories at the end of the book perhaps highlight some of these, but it is important to remember we are still, as a society, trying to tackle the perception that men are not often seen as victims, more the perpetrators.

"It’s vital we address these preconceived ideas to promote wider recognition and acceptance, in turn making male victims feel more comfortable disclosing domestic abuse.”

A launch and book signing is planned in Mansfield, the date is to be confirmed.