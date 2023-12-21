Rainworth teacher banned after 'inappropriate sexualised ' texts sent to pupil who slept at her house
Hellen Maiden, 49, has admitted unacceptable professional conduct while teaching at Joseph Whitaker School, in Rainworth, in 2015.
A panel heard she also held the pupil's hand, purchased gifts for her and sent the pupil “inappropriate” text messages of a “sexualised and suggestive” nature.
Mrs Maiden admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the pupil and to allowing the pupil to sleep overnight at her home.
In a report published this November, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said Maiden is prohibited from teaching indefinitely.
On September, 1, 2015, she was appointed as an academic mentor at the school.
In June 2016, concerns were brought to the attention of the school regarding her contact with a pupil.
The pupil is referred to as pupil A in the report.
On July 6, 2016, Mrs Maiden was suspended by the school.
On July 18, 2016, following the discovery of letters from Mrs Maiden to pupil A, she was arrested.
The police ultimately resolved to take no further action.
On 4 September 2016, Mrs Maiden resigned from her position at the school.
On 1 January 2017, Mrs Maiden was referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA)
Further findings in the report said text messages contained content and language that was considered “highly inappropriate” between a teacher and pupil.
The panel was also told Mrs Maiden slept in the same room as the pupil around July 2015, and wrote inappropriate letters which included that she loved and missed the pupil.
She accepted that this was personal contact with pupil A, in contravention of the school’s policies.
The Joseph Whitaker school and East Midlands education trust said in a joint statement an investigation was "immediately undertaken" by the previous head teacher as soon as the school became aware of concerns.
They said: "The matter was investigated by the police, the local authority designated officer and our own designated safeguarding lead.
“Referrals were made to all the relevant authorities and agencies.
“The school would seek to reassure all parents/carers of students within our care that we take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, hence the action which was taken at the time.”