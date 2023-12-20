New McDonald’s for Mansfield with Forest Town restaurant now open
Following significant investment from local franchisee Jacqueline Moore, the restaurant is now open for dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru.
The new McDonald’s restaurant in Forest Town was officially opened by youth football team Ravenshead FC, who have been sponsored by local franchisee Jacqueline Moore for several years.
The new Mansfield restaurant has proven to be so successful that it is now seeking an additional 30 individuals to join the team.
Prospective applicants can view vacancies and apply at https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk
The new Forest Town restaurant isn’t the only McDonald’s restaurant in Mansfield making a splash.
Oliver Ward, a crew member from the restaurant on Westgate, made his acting debut in this year’s Christmas TV advert Fancy A McDonald’s.
Oliver perfected his surprised facial expression as groups of friends, families and colleagues embark on a trip to McDonald’s in fun filled outfits representing different festive traditions.
Franchisee Jacqueline Moore, who now owns and operates six McDonald’s restaurants in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, said: “We can’t wait to see local customers, old and new, enjoy our services on offer.
“I’ve supported grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years, so it was a pleasure to host Ravenshead FC at the opening.
“We’re also incredibly proud of Oliver Ward from our Westgate restaurant for his appearance in this year’s Christmas advert – he’s done Mansfield proud.”