Mansfield Woodhouse hair and beauty salon celebrating ten years of business

Victoria Rose Hair and Beauty Salon was established in 2012 by Victoria Clark, who has worked as a hairdresser in Mansfield since leaving college.

To celebrate ten years in business a party was held at Oakham Suite, Mansfield, and brought together current and former members of the salon team, along with more than 100 clients.

The first salon on Newgate Lane, Mansfield, opened with three hair stylists and one beautician.

The Victoria Rose Hair and Beauty Salon team members

After five years the salon moved to larger premises on Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, which opened in March 2017.

In June 2017, Victoria was joined by her sister, Carrie Healey, to expand and manage the beauty side of the business.

Together they invested £10,000 to expand the hair salon and convert the residential top floor into a modern beauty salon.

The Victoria Rose team is now made up of four hair stylists, a beautician, a nail technician, a holistic therapist, two aesthetic practitioners, semi-permanent make-up artist and two apprentices.

In 2019, the salon won the Chad Business Excellence Awards for the Customer Service category and it has also been Highly Commended and finalists in multiple industry awards.

Victoria said: “We’re a family salon and pride ourselves on providing high quality services in the latest techniques, in an environment where our clients feel relaxed, can have a chat with a cuppa and leave feeling fantastic.

"Many of our clients have supported us from the first day I opened my business and I’d like to thank everyone who has allowed us to do what we love and helped our business thrive.

"We look forward to the next ten years in business.”

Carrie said: “Like so many other small businesses, the past three years have been challenging but it’s thanks to our clients who continually support us, that we have been able keep going. Our clients love the fact that we’re a ‘one stop shop’ for all their hair, beauty and aesthetic needs.