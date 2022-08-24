Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tammy Wilkinson, her partner and son, are now homeless and unable to access their personal belongings, following the collision.

Emergency services were called to South Avenue, Rainworth, on Friday, August 19, at about 11.10am.

Tammy is unaware of when her family can return.

Extensive structural damage was caused to the house, which was unoccupied at the time.

Tammy said: “It is so sad and I am still shaken up by it.

“It was an awful thing to have happened – such a tragic event.

“We have been left in the lurch since. I just feel like we have been forgotten about and I am numb – we all are. At this time, we cannot access our house or personal belongings.

Pictured - Tammy Wilkinson, from Rainworth.

“I have contacted the council for help, but they have said it is down to the landlord and his insurance, but my landlord is not responding to my messages.

“I have tried Citizens’ Advice and local shelters, but I just keep getting through to automated services and then the line cuts off.

“I suffer from anxiety, depression and panic attacks – I just do not cope well with bad things.

“It is not our fault that we are homeless, but nobody seems bothered.

A car crashed into Tammy's house on South Avenue, Rainworth.

“My son is diabetic and his insulin is in our home – but we cannot access it.

“I had to borrow a friend’s daughter’s insulin to see him through. I am worried because he was in a coma recently and is now living in a caravan until we can get alternative housing or return home.

“I just cannot cope. The caravan is not fit for purpose and is not good for his health, but we have nowhere else to go.

“Luckily on the day of the crash, my mum had called and was not feeling well, so I was out of the house at the time of the crash. I fear if I had been home, I would have died.

Robert Crowder was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Rainworth