Man dies after car crashed into a house in Rainworth
A man has died after crashing into a house in Rainworth.
Emergency services were called to South Avenue, Rainworth, at around 11.10am on Friday, August 19, after reports of a serious collision.
The driver, Robert Crowder, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also in the vehicle were Robert’s granddaughter and friend. His granddaughter suffered minor injuries, but his friend was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
Extensive structural damage was caused to the house which was unoccupied at the time.
No further injuries were reported.
Two other parked cars were also damaged during the incident.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Robert has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specialist trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.
“Our thoughts remain with Robert’s family and friends who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.
“Our investigations into what happened are continuing, and we are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information or dash-cam footage, to please get in contact with us by calling 101, quoting incident 253 of August 19.”