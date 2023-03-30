Rainworth dad takes on 150km running challenge during Ramadan to help feed the poor
A Rainworth dad is planning to run 150km during Ramadan to raise funds to help feed children around the world.
Shahid Akhtar is taking on Charity Right’s Ramadan Challenge, aiming to run five kilometres each day, despite fasting from food and water for up to 15 hours.
Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims, who are encouraged to look inwards and reflect on their lives, pray regularly, give to charity, perform good deeds and give up bad habits.
Muslims also fast from pre-sunrise to sunset each day for almost a full month, with this year’s Ramadan taking place from March 23 to April 21.
Father-of-four Shahid decided to take on this extra challenge to generate more funds for the needy.
“I wanted to do something positive this year,” the 50-year-old said.
“I’m aiming to run 150km – that’s the same as running from Manchester to Birmingham.
“It’s challenging but I think it’s doable.”
Shahid, a local pharmacist, has been accumulating kilometres each day in a bid to reach the total.
He said: “I’ve been running 5km every day from about an hour before sunset and the time I can break my fast.
“I have never run while fasting before, so it’s an interesting and new experience for me – and I’m actually ahead of schedule already.
“But it’s not really about personal goals. I’m fundraising to support a special cause that’s important to me.”
All funds raised by Shahid’s venture will go towards providing school meals for children and young people in neglected communities around the world through Charity Right.
Shahid added: “This is a critical need, as it not only provides children with the sustenance they need to stay healthy, but it also incentivises parents to send their children to school, giving them a chance to escape the cycle of poverty.”
An online fundraising page set up by Shahid has already generated more than £2,100 – with hopes of reaching £2,500 by the end of Ramadan.
“Every donation can make a big impact,” Shahid said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far.”
You can donate to the fundraising page at bit.ly/3ZnQoAJ