Which of these experiences have you ticked off the list?
Mansfield bucket list: 11 things you must experience including ghost hunts, fancy meals and footie games

Mansfielders young and old need to try these amazing experiences across the area – at least once!

By Lucy Roberts
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:30 BST

Filled with friendly people, a hive of history and unique activities, there are many things to do and see in and around our district.

So, based in your suggestions, we have created a ‘bucket list’ of all the quintessentially Mansfield attractions everyone needs to experience at least once.

Are you really from Mansfield if you haven't been to support your local football team? Mansfield Town FC regularly plays at Field Mill, promising a great day out for fans.

1. Go to a Stags game

Are you really from Mansfield if you haven't been to support your local football team? Mansfield Town FC regularly plays at Field Mill, promising a great day out for fans. Photo: m

The Village is a very sinister abandoned building that is set in the heart of Mansfield. It has become one of the UK’s favourite ghost hunting haunts and has provided ghost hunters with overwhelming evidence of paranormal activity.

2. Brave a ghost hunt at The Village

The Village is a very sinister abandoned building that is set in the heart of Mansfield. It has become one of the UK’s favourite ghost hunting haunts and has provided ghost hunters with overwhelming evidence of paranormal activity. Photo: m

Get dolled up to the nines and enjoy a fancy Italian meal at Il Rosso.

3. Have a meal at Il Rosso

Get dolled up to the nines and enjoy a fancy Italian meal at Il Rosso. Photo: m

Mansfield has a great theatre - with shows to entertain the whole family. Residents are especially encouraged to experience the theatre's well-loved pantomime, which runs every year around Christmas time.

4. See a show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre

Mansfield has a great theatre - with shows to entertain the whole family. Residents are especially encouraged to experience the theatre's well-loved pantomime, which runs every year around Christmas time. Photo: m

