Mansfield bucket list: 11 things you must experience including ghost hunts, fancy meals and footie games

Mansfielders young and old need to try these amazing experiences across the area – at least once!
Filled with friendly people, a hive of history and unique activities, there are many things to do and see in and around our district.
So, based in your suggestions, we have created a ‘bucket list’ of all the quintessentially Mansfield attractions everyone needs to experience at least once.
1. Go to a Stags game
Are you really from Mansfield if you haven't been to support your local football team? Mansfield Town FC regularly plays at Field Mill, promising a great day out for fans. Photo: m
2. Brave a ghost hunt at The Village
The Village is a very sinister abandoned building that is set in the heart of Mansfield. It has become one of the UK’s favourite ghost hunting haunts and has provided ghost hunters with overwhelming evidence of paranormal activity. Photo: m
3. Have a meal at Il Rosso
Get dolled up to the nines and enjoy a fancy Italian meal at Il Rosso. Photo: m
4. See a show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre
Mansfield has a great theatre - with shows to entertain the whole family. Residents are especially encouraged to experience the theatre's well-loved pantomime, which runs every year around Christmas time. Photo: m