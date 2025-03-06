Rainworth dad raises over £12,000 in sponsored cycle for Palestine

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 15:44 BST

A father of four from Rainworth is cycling 450 km while fasting during Ramadan to raise funds for the people of Palestine, having raised over £12,000 so far with one week remaining.

Shahid Akhtar is cycling 450 km while fasting during Ramadan.

He is cycling 15 km daily, generally cycling 1-2 hours before breaking his fast near his home in Rainworth.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

Shahid Akhtar from Rainworth is raising funds for the people of Palestine.placeholder image
Shahid Akhtar from Rainworth is raising funds for the people of Palestine.

Shahid explained: “I am hoping the people of Mansfield and Ashfield will be very kind and generous in supporting me with this challenge as they normally have in the past, and I'm hopeful that the readers of the Chad will also be very kind and generous after reading this article by making a small donation.”

Readers can donate to the fundraising page at www.charityright.org.uk/campaigns/shahid-akhtars-the-ramadan-challenge-2025/.

This challenge aims to raise funds to help feed the people of Gaza.

Shahid set an initial target of £5,000, but has now upped the target to £13,000.

Speaking on the fundraising page, he said: “There is a severe food crisis in Gaza.

“Charity Right are on the ground delivering food packs to displaced children and families.

“One in four families are facing extreme hunger.

“Decades of occupation and a tight blockade have rendered life unbearable for children in Palestine.

“The violence and chaos leave them with no access to food, clean water, or shelter. Health services are collapsing, leaving children and their families to fend for themselves in the face of illness.”

Charity Right, an international food charity, is on the ground with humanitarian partners in Northern Gaza delivering daily cooked meals to children, nursing mothers, displaced families and the injured.

Shahid added: “I find Ramadan to be such a rewarding month, and doing a challenge to help those not as fortunate as myself is challenging but very satisfying.”

Shahid had initially hoped to partake in a running fundraiser for Charity Right, as he had done in the past.

However, due to a foot injury (plantar fasciitis), this was not possible.

He said he considered giving up on his challenge because of his limited mobility, but ultimately made a last-minute decision to attempt a cycling challenge instead.

He explained that he is enjoying the rides and is taking it one day at a time.

