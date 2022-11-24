Rainworth community store opens its doors with 'key priority' food share project

The store – ‘Welcome’ in partnership with the Southern Co-operative franchise – has opened on Southwell Road East, Rainworth, in the former Co-op premises opposite Tesco Express.

Long-standing co-op member Jean Bartle, aged 90, was asked to ‘officially’ open the doors alongside staff in a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

She said she was thrilled to be involved and offer support for the store, as she lives in Rainworth and has been a customer at the store throughout the years under its previous owners.

Rainworth community co-op opened by 90 year COOP member for 70 years - Jean Bartle - see with Caitlan Griffiths retail implementation team leader and Donna Hall store manager.

And she said she will continue shopping at the store under its new name.

Store manager Donna Hall, aged 51, who has lived in Rainworth all her life, started working at the store in 2019 under previous owners.

She said: “We’ve known Jean for such a long time and thought she would enjoy being involved – she is such a sweet lady.

Donna Hall, the store manager, is all smiles on the opening morning.

“It was great to celebrate this exciting day with Jean, the staff and the wider community.

“As we are now open, we can continue supporting the food share project at Rainworth’s Social Action Hub, which is a huge priority for us.

“We just want to support local people and businesses, as much as possible, while also offering a great shopping service to the people of Rainworth.

“We hope to continue supporting charities, groups and schools, supplying raffle praises when possible and even promoting fundraisers in our store.

“We want to keep supporting our customers, as they support us.”

The store offers traders the opportunity to display their stock.