The Social Action Hub, an independent charity on Kirklington Road, has launched a Chatty Café.

It is open every Thursday during term time, from 10am-noon, with a recommended entry fee of £1.00.

Rainworth’s latest community addition is part of several ‘Chatty Café's’ set up around the UK as a part of The Chatty Café Scheme.

Chatty café scheme launch at Rainworth Social action hub. Daisy Dady centre co-ordinator. Photo: Brian Eyre

Claire Penny, founder of The Social Action Hub, said: “The overall aim of the Chatty cCafé is to reduce isolation and loneliness in the community.”

The project also serves as a way to encourage weekly socialisation, as visitors can talk with volunteers over a warm drink of choice.

The vibrant Social Action Hub, Kirklington Road. Photo: Brian Eyre

At the Rainworth venue, visitors will be supplied with free teas, coffees, pastries, along with fruit and juice.

Additional food and drink is available at the tuck shop, with shop items sold separately.

There is free wifi and laptops to use for the public, with toys available for young children to play with.

The café is also looking for more volunteers to help run the café – those interested can sign up at shorturl.at/ejHQX

Voluntary roles include setting up tables, serving refreshments, keeping areas clean and tidy, and chatting with visitors.