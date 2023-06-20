Heatwave is set to return to Mansfield but thunderstorms have been forecast

Today (Tuesday, June 20) will see rain and showers in the south and west, which will move northeast. Some of the rain heavy and thundery.

Sunny spells developing into the afternoon, but also scattered heavy showers, potentially producing localised severe thunderstorms in the east for a time.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

The UK is set to experience warmer weather over the next few days

Any isolated evening showers will fade to leave a largely dry overnight period, with clear spells and light winds. Perhaps an isolated shallow mist patch forming.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tomorrow will have a dry, bright start with cloud bubbling up in the morning with scattered showers developing into the afternoon, perhaps locally thundery.

However, there will also still be warm sunny spells for most. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

While some showers could again develop across parts of central and southern England on Thursday, a shift in the weather type is in focus as we head towards the weekend.

Steven Keates, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “More of a northwest/southeast split in the UK weather is developing from Friday and into the weekend.

"High pressure will begin to establish itself from the southeast, allowing a good deal of settled weather through the weekend, with temperatures likely building towards, or slightly exceeding, 30C in some spots."