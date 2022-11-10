New figures released by the Trussell Trust, a national charity network providing emergency food parcels, reveal that 1.3m emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September this year.

These figures have been taken from the trust’s country-wide network of food banks – with almost half a million in receipt of food parcels being children.

That’s a third more than were provided during the same period in 2021 – an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,300 food bank centres, says the cost of living emergency has created a ‘tsunami of need’, as people struggle to survive amidst the soaring costs of living.

With need outstripping donations for the first time in its history, the charity has launched an emergency appeal to ensure that food banks can meet the alarming level of need in their communities.

Sherwood Forest food bank, at The Stables Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse, works under the Trussell Trust umbrella.

A spokeswoman from the food bank said the service had received an increase of over 100 referrals between August and October 2022.

In August, the Mansfield food bank supported 369 people.

But in October, that figure stood at 507.

Vouchers equate to a food parcel per family, stocked according to the number of members in each family unit.

The Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Side, Mansfield – is also part of Sherwood Forest food bank and is now open after temporary closure.

The Mansfield team has offered advice for people who haven't used the food bank before or are unable to contact their previous agency.

Residents must access a voucher beforehand via a referral agency and are advised to call the Citizen's Advice National Helpline on 0300 330 2112 (free phone), or contact the office at 07930 199843.

Trussell Trust warns that food banks are at ‘breaking point’ – set to face the most challenging winter yet as they expect to provide more than 7,000 emergency food parcels a day on average in the next six months.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said the charity is calling for the Prime Minister to act decisively in next week’s budget.

She said the charity urges the government to realise their commitment of supporting people on the lowest income with a broad package of support.

And ensure that benefits rise with inflation as soon as possible.

A government spokesperson said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“Including sending another Cost of Living Payment this month worth £324 to over eight million people, part of a £1,200 package for those on the lowest incomes.

“Our extensive immediate support for families also includes our Energy Price Guarantee – saving around £700 for a typical household over winter, and our Household Support Fund, worth over £1 billion to help people with essential costs.

“Combined with longer-term changes such as altering Universal Credit to help people keep £1,000 more of what they earn every year.”