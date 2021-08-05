The man had gone to move his car in Ladybrook Lane but, having remembered something he needed to collect from a house, he quickly returned to the address whilst the keys were still in the ignition.

As he was leaving the house, he heard the engine start and saw his car moving, and as he got closer he reported seeing the opportunist thief in the driver’s seat.

After frantically running back to the car, the man is believed to have jumped in and grabbed the handbrake. The offender is then alleged to have threatened to assault him if he didn’t let go. Undeterred, he clung on as the driver set off at speed, being dragged along the road in the process.

Two men have been arrested

A second suspect is believed to have followed on foot.

Officers are investigating after they were called to reports of the robbery at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, August 3, in Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield. Two men, aged 36 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody. The man suffered minor injuries but is recovering.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This report is of a brazen attempt to take a man’s car, and wherever we receive such reports, where someone could have been seriously harmed, we will investigate thoroughly.

“Opportunist thieves will unfortunately look for the one moment where they can easily steal items of value. We would advise people to keep their car keys safe on them or out of sight at home, even when leaving their vehicle for a matter of moments. This ensures that they are not visible or easily accessible.

“Officers were quick to trace the vehicle and get this back to the owner. Two men have also been arrested in relation to the incident and enquiries continue to determine the circumstances around it.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 331 of 3 August 2021.”

For more advice on how to protect vehicles, visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/vehicle