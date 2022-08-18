Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixth form students at the Mansfield school undertake their studies at the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre and they will now be able to continue into their chosen career pathway, whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

One student who was delighted with her results today was Shannon Jackson.

With a grade B in psychology, B in sociology, B in the extended project qualification and a Distinction* in health and social care, she will be heading to the University of Hull to study paramedic science.

Shannon Jackson

Shannon said: “I really enjoyed my time at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre and am very excited for my next journey.”

Rinalds Baltins achieved a grade B in photography, C in finance, a Merit in business and a D in the extended project qualification.

Rinalds said: “I can’t wait to be moving and going off to the University of Plymouth – I’m looking forward to the independence of living by myself.

Rinalds Baltins

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing staff at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre. I want to say to the staff who taught me a huge thank you for everything you have done.”

Donna Percival, principal of Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, said: “I am so proud of our students’ hard work during their time at the academy and in sixth form, and pleased to see great individual successes being celebrated today.