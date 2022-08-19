Pupils at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield celebrate after receiving their A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brunts Academy, in Park Avenue, Mansfield, secured a 100 per cent pass rate for the third year in a row and is delighted to see all leavers heading onto their next steps with university, apprenticeships or employment from September.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, some standout individual achievements include Harry Gardner who achieved three A*s in maths, further maths and physics and will be going on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Manchester.

He said: "I am absolutely elated with my results and grateful for the continued support from my A-level teachers which enabled me to achieve this”.

Pupils and staff at The Brunts Academy were rejoicing after receiving their A-level results

Angel Robinson successfully secured an A* in psychology, and two As in maths and biology and she is progressing to an apprenticeship at Glenair.

She said: "The careers advice I received at Brunts Sixth Form allowed me to consider options broader than university.

"I am delighted with my results and looking forward to starting work in September.”

Kacper Gabryszak (right) received his A-level results

Owen Hibberd-Smith earned an A in sociology, a B in photography and a Distinction* in creative media. Owen will be progressing to Queen Mary University of London to study international relations.

Owen said: "My teachers were so helpful and the support I had in learning independent study skills was fantastic.”

Carl Atkin, principal at The Brunts Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our students’ successes and how hard staff have worked to ensure future student destinations are secured.

"Despite the obvious challenges this year group have faced over the last few years, they have done remarkably well and we wish them every success for the future.”

Harry Gardner (centre) has received his A-level results

Martin Fiddimore, director of Post-16 at The Brunts Academy, said: “There has been much anticipation for these results with many reports on changes to the A-level grading following the pandemic.