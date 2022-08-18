Mansfield's West Notts College students congratulated on A-level and vocational results

Principal and chief executive, Andrew Cropley, paid tribute to the class of 2022 for their resilience and determination to come through two difficult years of study and achieve the grades they had worked so hard for.

He said: “I’m so proud of all our students who have received their results today. Most of our A-level students had never sat a formal exam before so I’m especially delighted for those who have achieved the grades they needed to take up places at their chosen university.

“They overcame a turbulent beginning to their A-level studies due to the pandemic and have worked really hard to catch-up on the lost learning from their time at school.

“The same can be said of our many students who have succeeded today on their apprenticeships and vocational or technical courses. Their early time at college was disrupted hugely by the pandemic and in particular their ability to access practical facilities, which restricted their learning in their first year of study.

“For all of our students, the resilience they have shown and their determination to do their best will stand them in good stead for the futures that they will now move on to, whether that’s higher education, apprenticeships or full-time employment. I wish every one of them success, wherever that future takes them.

“Of course, none of these students would have achieved their results today without the fantastic contribution of our teachers and support teams. They have been endlessly resourceful, flexible and dedicated to ensuring our students not only achieved the best-possible grades but are also well prepared for the next stage of their career.”

Massa Horsepool, 18, from Shirebrook, grew up in care from the age of nine and left when she was 14.

Since turning 18 she has lived on her own and supported herself in full-time employment, working at Taco Bell while studying.

She said: “I had a little trouble with family in the past but it’s all good now. I’m in touch with some family members and will share this great news with them.

“It’s been very stressful at college at times because you know you really need to get those grades to get on in life. Working full-time and running my own home can also be stressful – but I did it.”

Connor Baugh, 19, from Sutton, began his studies during the pandemic, when students spent their first year studying both online at home and face-to-face in college, before returning to full-time on-campus study in their second year.

He said: “I thought this was going to have a major impact on my grades but actually having that face-to-face learning was a massive help. If it wasn't for that, I genuinely believe I may not have got these grades.

“I want to go into something like constitutional law, something political. The end goal is to work for a humanitarian organisation like the United Nations or the British Red Cross, maybe as a legal adviser. But in order to do that, I need to be considered a master within my field.”

