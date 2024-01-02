Pub goers can enjoy a January sale at Wetherspoons in Mansfield and Ashfield

Wetherspoons in and around Mansfield will be offering a range of reduced drinks and meals to help you celebrate the new year.

The January sale will be taking place until January 17, at The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton, and The Regent on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby.

The drinks featured in the sale include draught beers and ciders (Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington's, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser), spirits (AU vodka (four flavours) and Sidemen XIX Vodka (mixed berry), classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy's Margarita), Corona Tropical hard seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime) and a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. White's lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry), Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate).

The low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck's Blue.

The sale prices include a pint of Bud Light at £1.99, a pint of Doom Bar at £1.99, a classic cocktail at £2.99, a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol free lager) at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a small breakfast at £2.99.

There will also be a selection of burgers included in the sale (to include a soft drink or alcoholic drink from a choice of 150 drinks), and they cost £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic drink.

The pubs will also be serving a range of small plates with any three for £12.

Karl Thorn-Spours, The Stag and Pheasant manager, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.