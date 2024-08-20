£2m repairs for Mansfield multi-storey car park delayed
The Four Seasons car park was found to need a series of works earlier this year, including deck waterproofing, drainage repairs and replacement, and resurfacing of the upper decks.
The problems were identified in March, and the car park’s owner Mansfield Council originally said it hoped to have a contractor in place by the summer.
However, it has now said that this is still several weeks away with the process still ongoing.
A spokesperson for the council said the reason for the delay to the repair and refurbishment work, which is estimated to cost £2m, is the project is still going through procurement.
Once the council has tenders, the relevant portfolio holder will make a decision to award a contract.
Works are expected to take between nine and 12 months to complete once they commence.
Parts of the 419-space car park will remain open throughout the work, and the council says it will aim to minimise any disruption.
The cost of the work has already been allocated from the council’s approved budget.
Mansfield’s Walkden Street car park also closed in February for at least a year due to structural maintenance issues.
The council says it will stay shut until the repairs are complete as a precautionary public safety measure.
The authority has previously reassured residents that there will be sufficient parking spaces in the town if work is carried out on both car parks simultaneously.
