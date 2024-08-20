Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a nasty assault at a taxi rank want to speak to this man.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was knocked unconscious after being punched to the face in Garden Road, Mansfield.

He required hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the attack, around 4am on July 21, 2024, but has since been discharged.

Officers have been analysing CCTV coverage and carrying out other local inquiries as part of their investigation.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.

They are now in a position to release this image of a man they believe could have important information about what happened.

Police Constable Siantai Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unpleasant assault and we believe it to have been completely unprovoked.

“We want to speak to the man pictured as part of our investigation so please get in touch if you know who he is.

“If you have any other information, or dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 24000446972, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.