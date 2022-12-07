£2.95m investment for Mansfield businesses and communities secured from Government

Mansfield Council has been allocated £2.955m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund towards community projects, business support, and to promote new skills and employment opportunities over the next three years.

It will also help deliver the aspirations in the Making Mansfield strategy, which sets out council aims and ambitions between now and 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am thrilled we have been successful in securing these resources to bring more opportunity and investment to Mansfield.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

“The £2.955m will help support long-term fundamental change, growth and regeneration across the district and open up more opportunities across Mansfield, bringing new jobs and skills opportunities.

“The creation of a dedicated community grant will also have a huge impact – local community groups know best what their communities need, and will now be able to make a difference on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing this roll-out begin in the New Year.”

The Mansfield Community Grant Fund will offer a maximum of £15,000 in grant for community and voluntary groups to apply for projects that will make a difference in their neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an opportunity for direct bidding for projects over £15,000 that must demonstrate that they contribute to the council’s communities and place ambitions – applications will be invited directly from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan will see the council deliver some of the projects itself and others through grass-roots activity, targeted towards priority areas and themes.