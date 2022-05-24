£195k in works to address repairs and health and safety concerns at Mansfield Crematorium

Concerns include a cremator flue way system funnelling smoke and fumes into the wider building, as well as leaky water pipes and damaged walls and a mezzanine floor needing repair.

It follows assessments of the Derby Road site by Mansfield Council which identified four separate contracts that will need to be drawn up to make improvements and repairs to the building.

One contract, expected to cost about £30,000, will address issues with the building’s water supply following issues with leaks, water pressure and quality.

Mansfield Crematorium.

The second contract, costing £35,000, outlines a series of works due to be conducted by one contractor in the coming months.

These works include new fire doors, the removal of ducting, filling in holes and repairing walls, and erecting a new wall to prevent staff from receiving “no protection” from the hot surfaces of cremators.

The mezzanine floor repair will be made within the crematory and yard, with documents confirming this needs to be done as areas of the damaged floor pose a “significant health and safety issue”. This is expected to cost £25,000.

And the fourth contract will address the cremator flue ways funnelling smoke and fumes into the building. Repairs, estimated at costing £40,000, will see the refurbishment of vents and flue sections of each cremator in the building.

All four contracts will be funded through unused capital funding carried over from the 2021/22 financial year.

Further maintenance works have also been identified at the site, with councillors approving funding for them to take place.

This includes replacing a blast tube on one of the cremators following a “significant crack”, which will cost between £5,000 and £10,000, as well as the re-bricking of a separate cremator in August at a maximum cost of £55,000.

Approved

Members of the Mansfield and District Crematorium Joint Committee, which includes councillors from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood councils, approved the works this week.

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “These works are essential to ensure the cremators are going to get us through this period and not reduce capacity.

“The items all seem to be relating to health and safety issues and we have a duty of care to our staff to ensure they’re working in a safe environment.

“We need to ensure we’re following this duty of care and to press ahead and get these works done as soon as possible.”

Nada Colclough, crematorium and cemeteries manager, said: “This work is a necessity, just because of our environmental obligations and health and safety requirements.

“A lot of these works will be one-offs. Yes, they need to be serviced and maintained regularly, but the costs should be a one-off.

“All of this work results from a [previous] contract being terminated. They’re works we knew we needed to complete at some point and unfortunately, they are unavoidable.”

Concerns were raised that the works would be taking place at a time when the committee is progressing with plans for a new-build crematorium.