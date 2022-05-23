'Nuisance' motorbike seized after rider made off from police - after giving his details

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the bike was spotted ‘doing the rounds’ near Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Saturday evening, May 21.
A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to seize the bike due to the rider making off – that’s always the frustrating part for us.
“However, In this unusual case, the helpful rider did decide to stop for one of our officers for a few seconds only, to pass his details.
“On Sunday, we paid the owner a visit and seized the bike – I bet he didn’t see that coming.”
Police said a male was fined for having no insurance and no valid driving licence.
The spokesman said: “That’s another nuisance bike off the streets of Shirebrook.
“Massive thanks to the rider for being so helpful – you made our job a lot easier.”