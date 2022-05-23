'Nuisance' motorbike seized after rider made off from police - after giving his details

Neighbourhood police officers in Shirebrook seized a ‘nuisance’ motorbike after calling at the rider’s home.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:35 am

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the bike was spotted ‘doing the rounds’ near Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Saturday evening, May 21.

A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to seize the bike due to the rider making off – that’s always the frustrating part for us.

“However, In this unusual case, the helpful rider did decide to stop for one of our officers for a few seconds only, to pass his details.

The motorbike was seized by police.

“On Sunday, we paid the owner a visit and seized the bike – I bet he didn’t see that coming.”

Police said a male was fined for having no insurance and no valid driving licence.

The spokesman said: “That’s another nuisance bike off the streets of Shirebrook.

“Massive thanks to the rider for being so helpful – you made our job a lot easier.”

