'Nuisance' motorbike seized after rider made off from police - after giving his details

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the bike was spotted ‘doing the rounds’ near Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Saturday evening, May 21.

A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to seize the bike due to the rider making off – that’s always the frustrating part for us.

“However, In this unusual case, the helpful rider did decide to stop for one of our officers for a few seconds only, to pass his details.

The motorbike was seized by police.

“On Sunday, we paid the owner a visit and seized the bike – I bet he didn’t see that coming.”

Police said a male was fined for having no insurance and no valid driving licence.

The spokesman said: “That’s another nuisance bike off the streets of Shirebrook.