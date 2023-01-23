The works at Water Meadows Leisure Complex are part of a £1.8 million scheme to transform the amenities and are expected to open to the public during the February half-term.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, joined Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment, council chief executive Adam Hill and council leisure and community wellbeing manager Marie Clay for a site tour with More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the Mansfield town centre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Abrahams said: “To see the renovation works fully under way now is just so exciting, and it is really helping make Mansfield a destination place for our leisure facilities so people from all around the district and beyond can come and enjoy them with all the family.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, third from left, with councillors and officers in the centre.

“With the upgrades planned, I believe it truly transforms the offering available to our residents and provides an improved experience.

“These works, although they may seem disruptive due to the closures and noise, will benefit our community long-term, and I look forward to seeing it all finally come together in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work includes the installation of a new splash pad in the pirate pool, an improved café area, a Climbing Zone wall, and a refurbishment of the changing facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are expected to finish in February half term.

Jack Garner, MLCT contract manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome the guests to Water Meadows to update them on the ongoing refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the additional upgrades in the pool, café and climbing wall, our gym has also undergone a much-needed renovation and is already open to the public with state-of-the-art equipment which will see a much-improved experience for our members.

“We know these works will be a benefit to the whole Mansfield community and we can’t wait to show you all the finished product later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad