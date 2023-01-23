£1.8m works under way to transform Mansfield leisure centre
Upgrade works at a Mansfield leisure centre, which will see the installation of new facilities in the pool, a revamped changing room and a climbing wall, are gathering pace.
The works at Water Meadows Leisure Complex are part of a £1.8 million scheme to transform the amenities and are expected to open to the public during the February half-term.
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, joined Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment, council chief executive Adam Hill and council leisure and community wellbeing manager Marie Clay for a site tour with More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the Mansfield town centre site.
Mr Abrahams said: “To see the renovation works fully under way now is just so exciting, and it is really helping make Mansfield a destination place for our leisure facilities so people from all around the district and beyond can come and enjoy them with all the family.
“With the upgrades planned, I believe it truly transforms the offering available to our residents and provides an improved experience.
“These works, although they may seem disruptive due to the closures and noise, will benefit our community long-term, and I look forward to seeing it all finally come together in the coming weeks.”
Work includes the installation of a new splash pad in the pirate pool, an improved café area, a Climbing Zone wall, and a refurbishment of the changing facilities.
Jack Garner, MLCT contract manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome the guests to Water Meadows to update them on the ongoing refurbishment.
“As well as the additional upgrades in the pool, café and climbing wall, our gym has also undergone a much-needed renovation and is already open to the public with state-of-the-art equipment which will see a much-improved experience for our members.
“We know these works will be a benefit to the whole Mansfield community and we can’t wait to show you all the finished product later in the year.
“We’ve taken a brilliant site and given it a much-needed facelift. We want to turn Water Meadows into somewhere that all Mansfield residents can be proud of - while also increasing the number of visitors into the town.”