Up to £10,000 of funding has been earmarked for vehicle security products for previous victims of car crime living in specific areas of the town centre to reduce their future vulnerability.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry secured £432,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets scheme to step up efforts to tackle street crime and burglary in the Portland and Woodlands wards of town in 2021-22. These areas have been identified as having a disproportionately higher risk of crime.

Eligible residents who have previously had tools, equipment or vehicles stolen are now being offered vehicle security devices to help protect their livelihoods and property and reduce their risk of crime.

Sgt Andy Lee with Commissioner Caroline Henry

Among those to benefit is Mansfield resident Alan whose home storage unit has been broken into three times. The building firm owner has also had his van broken into three times, with several thousand pounds worth of tools stolen, as well as an attempted burglary on his home.

The 62-year-old has now benefitted from free CCTV as part of the scheme, a new Ring doorbell, an alarm for his storage unit and is set to receive a new van vault to secure his tools overnight.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I have spoken to people who have had their cars and tools stolen so I know what an impact vehicle theft can have.

"Through the ongoing Safer Streets partnership, we will invest in practical resources to keep our communities safe and ensure those who have had the misfortune of falling victim before have the support they deserve to feel safe again.”

Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, said: “This is yet another example of how we are using Safer Streets funding to design out crime.

“This initiative and others like it is all about putting in place some relatively simple, inexpensive measures that serve to make things as difficult as possible for criminals.”