Provisional cause of death given after alleged murder of Freda Walker in her home near Mansfield

Retired machinist Freda Walker, 86, was found dead in her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on January 15 – in a tragedy which shocked the nation.Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a former chair of Bolsover District Council, was also found with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as ‘stable’.

Mrs Walker’s inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner, told the brief hearing: “A provisional cause of death has been given as ‘head injuries and airway obstruction’, pending further tests."

This archive photo shows Freda and Kenneth Walker, while he was serving as chairman of Bolsover District Council.

Following the tragedy, Vasile Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was charged with murdering Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.

The 33-year-old suspect is due to stand trial in early October, the court heard.

Ms Evans added: “The coronial investigation is suspended until the conclusion of the trial.

“May I express my condolences to the family.”