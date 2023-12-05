A proud primary school in Tibshelf is celebrating the completion of almost 20 years with a ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Going back to when it was first inspected in 2004, Town End Junior School, on Alfreton Road, has basked in the glory of praise from Ofsted.

And so it was again after its latest review as the school, which has 177 pupils aged seven to 11, picked up its fifth successive ‘Good’ verdict.

The report by inspector Emma Hollis-Brown read: “Pupils enjoy going to Town End. They benefit from a wide-ranging curriculum, and they appreciate the range of activities on offer.

Town End Junior School, on Alfreton Road, Tibshelf, which has again earned a 'Good' rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Pupils behave well and do not feel that bullying is a problem. They listen well in class, and learning is not disrupted.

"When problems occur, pupils say staff respond swiftly and fairly. Pupils can easily recall the school’s rules and understand the importance of ‘keeping our hands and feet to ourselves’ and ‘speaking kindly and politely to others’.”

The rating is a big boost to Town End after it became part of the new Tibshelf Schools Federation, linking up with the village’s infant and nursery school. The executive head teacher for both schools is Rachel Boswell, while the head at Town End is Tom Worrall.

The inspector was impressed by “the variety of sporting opportunities, including basketball, football and the daily ‘get up and go’ activity”, at the school.

Rachel Boswell, who is executive head teacher at Town End Junior School in Tibshelf.

"The newly developed curriculum for PE enables pupils to understand the rules of competitive games and the importance of staying healthy and active,” the report noted.

Praise was also bestowed on Town End’s teaching in phonics and mathematics, and its policy of marking “events of national and religious significance” in morning assembly.

"Pupils are also introduced to key figures representing the school values of tolerance and respect, such as Martin Luther King,” the inspector went on. “They are encouraged to take on junior leadership roles and enjoy taking part in charity and fundraising events.”

Tom Worrall, who is head of school at Town End Juniors in Tibshelf.

However, Ofsted did also warn that improvements were needed in the teaching of some subjects, and that “further work is required” to ensure that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive better support.