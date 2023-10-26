News you can trust since 1952
Cuddles hold the key to success at popular preschool in Underwood, says Ofsted

Cuddles are behind the success of a popular nursery in Underwood, the education watchdog, Ofsted, has found.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Allsorts Preschool, which caters for 24 youngsters aged two to three, has been given a ‘Good’ rating both overall and in all individual categories after an inspection last month.

And among the inspectors’ findings, highlighted in their report, was that “staff reassure new children with cuddles and soothing words, helping them to feel safe and secure”.

The report went on: “Children are supported to settle at the preschool by kind and considerate staff. They show high levels of curiosity and enjoyment as they confidently explore the activities.

An example of the work enjoyed by youngsters at Allsorts Preschool in Underwood, which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted.(PHOTO: Submitted)An example of the work enjoyed by youngsters at Allsorts Preschool in Underwood, which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted.(PHOTO: Submitted)
An example of the work enjoyed by youngsters at Allsorts Preschool in Underwood, which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted.(PHOTO: Submitted)

"For example, they manipulate play dough, squeeze water through pipettes and make marks with paint brushes and water.

"Staff also help children to learn about the natural world, where food comes from and how it is grown.

"Staff help children to plan and care for runner beans, parsley and strawberries. Children then enjoy eating and talking about the fruits and vegetables produced.”

Allsorts Preschool, which has been running for more than 20 years, is based at Underwood Community Centre on Church Lane. It employs six fully qualified members of staff, who are “passionate and support each other well”, the report said.

Underwood Community Centre on Church Lane, where Allsorts Preschool meets. (PHOTO BY: Chad)Underwood Community Centre on Church Lane, where Allsorts Preschool meets. (PHOTO BY: Chad)
Underwood Community Centre on Church Lane, where Allsorts Preschool meets. (PHOTO BY: Chad)
Ofsted found that “parents are complimentary about the preschool and the staff”, adding: “They recommend it to others and say children love attending.”

The inspectors praised staff for “completing regular assessments of children’s development”. The staff supported children who were toilet-training, providing a potty to use, and with their personal hygiene, encouraging them to wash their hands.

Staff also “engage children with stories and rhymes, promoting their listening and attention skills”, and “provide healthy snacks and drinks, explaining, for instance, that drinking milk makes their teeth and bones strong”.

Ofsted found that children at Allsorts “behave well and listen to instructions from staff”. For instance, “staff prompt children to put their bottom on the slide before going down, and ask them to walk, not run, when inside, clearly explaining why these rules are in place”.

The inspectors urged the nursery to make only two improvements. Firstly, to ensure it shares progress checks on children with other professionals, such as health visitors. And secondly, to strengthen its support for youngsters with their language skills and pronunciation of words.

