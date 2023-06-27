Modern luxury at this eyecatching £750,000 beauty in Mansfield's Berry Hill area
Offers in excess of £750,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents Leaders Sales for the five-bedroom gem, which sits on a well-appointed corner plot at The Avenue within Berry Hill.
A spokesperson for Leaders beams: “On entering this amazing home, you know you are in a special property. Having been built to suit today’s buyers, we are are sure you will fall in love with it, just as we did on our first visit.”
The next best thing to visiting is to cast your eye over our photo gallery below. As you can see, a striking feature of the property is the abundance of natural light that flows throughout, particularly on the ground floor, where boundaries are kept to a minimum.
A wonderful kitchen/dining room/living room sets the tone, with bi-folding doors leading out to the back garden. Completing the ground floor are a cosy sitting room, study or morning room, WC and one of the five bedrooms.
Upstairs, the master bedroom features a dressing area and a newly-installed en suite shower room, while one of the other three bedrooms also boasts en suite facilities. The family bathroom can be found on the first floor too.
Outside, you enter the property via secure gates to a tarmac driveway that provides off-street parking space for several vehicles. There is also a treble garage and gardens to all sides, offering an excellent amount of privacy. The garden at the back includes a lawn, large, paved patio area, well-stocked borders and mature trees and shrubs.
Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.