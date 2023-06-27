News you can trust since 1952
Modern luxury at this eyecatching £750,000 beauty in Mansfield's Berry Hill area

Luxurious, modern, beautifully designed – just some of the adjectives that can be attached to this eyecatching family home in one of Mansfield’s most upmarket areas.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

Offers in excess of £750,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents Leaders Sales for the five-bedroom gem, which sits on a well-appointed corner plot at The Avenue within Berry Hill.

A spokesperson for Leaders beams: “On entering this amazing home, you know you are in a special property. Having been built to suit today’s buyers, we are are sure you will fall in love with it, just as we did on our first visit.”

The next best thing to visiting is to cast your eye over our photo gallery below. As you can see, a striking feature of the property is the abundance of natural light that flows throughout, particularly on the ground floor, where boundaries are kept to a minimum.

A wonderful kitchen/dining room/living room sets the tone, with bi-folding doors leading out to the back garden. Completing the ground floor are a cosy sitting room, study or morning room, WC and one of the five bedrooms.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a dressing area and a newly-installed en suite shower room, while one of the other three bedrooms also boasts en suite facilities. The family bathroom can be found on the first floor too.

Outside, you enter the property via secure gates to a tarmac driveway that provides off-street parking space for several vehicles. There is also a treble garage and gardens to all sides, offering an excellent amount of privacy. The garden at the back includes a lawn, large, paved patio area, well-stocked borders and mature trees and shrubs.

The property is so beautifully designed that there is an abundance of space and light throughout, underlined by the open-plan kitchen/dining room/living room.

1. Abundance of space and light

The property is so beautifully designed that there is an abundance of space and light throughout, underlined by the open-plan kitchen/dining room/living room. Photo: Zoopla

This is the living room or lounge section of the ground-floor open-plan area. It is a bright and comfortable space, with bi-folding doors leading to the back garden.

2. Comfortable living room

This is the living room or lounge section of the ground-floor open-plan area. It is a bright and comfortable space, with bi-folding doors leading to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla

A second shot of the living room or lounge, which flows seamlessly into the dining area on the right. The floor is laminated.

3. Seamless flow

A second shot of the living room or lounge, which flows seamlessly into the dining area on the right. The floor is laminated. Photo: Zoopla

The dining area is the ideal spot to entertain family and friends.

4. Dining delights

The dining area is the ideal spot to entertain family and friends. Photo: Zoopla

