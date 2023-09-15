Watch more videos on Shots!

King Edward Primary School and Nursery, which has 433 children, aged three to 11, on its books, was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ three times on the trot in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and had that confirmed only two years ago.

Back in 2007, the school. of St Andrew Street, Littleworth, was even rated ‘Inadequate’ before progressing to a ‘Good’ verdict in 2012.

But now it it is hoping for stability and continued improvement after Ofsted inspectors who visited the school in July issued a ‘Good’ rating, both overall and in all individual categories.

Thumbs up from children at King Edward Primary in Mansfield as they celebrate the school's 'Good' Ofsted verdict with head teacher Sue Bridges. (PHOTO BY: Brian Eyre/Chad)

These categories covered quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.,

Delighted head teacher Sue Bridges said: “This judgement is more than an Ofsted grade. It is the pinnacle of a long journey that has seen the school move from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ’Good’ in all areas.

"This would not have been possible without the relentless hard work and commitment of our talented staff and amazing kids, as well as the support from our fantastic families.

"As we move towards becoming an academy with the Transform Trust, we feel confident that King Edward will thrive further. Exciting times lie ahead.”

King Edward Primary School and Nursery in Littleworth, Mansfield, which has been awarded a 'Good' rating by education watchdog, Ofsted. (PHOTO: Submitted)

The Ofsted inspectors’ report reads: “Pupils are proud to attend this school. They rise to the high expectations that staff have of them.

"They understand the significance of their school motto, Excitement+Determination=Success.”

The inspectors praised leaders for being “resolutely focused on improving the school”. They “ensure that staff morale is high” and are “ambitious for all pupils to achieve, especially the most disadvantaged and those with special education needs (SEND)”, who do well.

"Leaders want their pupils to develop confidence and self-belief, and to sparkle,” says the report. “They achieve this.”

Ofsted reserved special praise for the school’s teaching of reading, which included a book-vending machine, and for a ”well-structured” curriculum.

There was a broad range of activities and trips to interesting places for pupils to experience and even a ‘Healthy Me’ club focusing on good health.