Weather in Mansfield could reach up to 35C amid 'national heatwave emergency' fears

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) could declare a “level four emergency” if the heat means that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.

Here is what the weather will be doing in Mansfield over the next week.

Today (Tuesday, July 12) will be very warm but largely cloudy with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle in places.

The weather in Mansfield is expected to reach the 30s by Sunday.

A few brighter spells are likely to develop later in the afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Maximum temperature 26C.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day again, staying dry for all with a light breeze but feeling somewhat fresher. Maximum temperature 24C.

Thursday and Friday seeing bright spells and some isolated showers with temperatures hanging around the 21C mark.

Saturday high pressure building once again to give a dry and hot day. Temperatures set to rise again to 25C.

Sunday is when the most extreme hot weather is set to hit, with the temperature building into the 30s.

On Monday, the heat may even reach up to 35C.