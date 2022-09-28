Prom dream came true for determined Mansfield teenager who wore a back brace for 23 hours a day for three years

Olivia Sheldon, a competitive ice skater, dancer and gymnast, was 13 when a dressmaker and retired theatre nurse spotted a curve in her spine at a dress fitting.

Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves to the side and twists and it can appear in several ways, including a visibly curved spine to one shoulder, a hip sticking out, uneven shoulders or the ribs sticking out on one side.

Olivia was referred to the team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and prescribed a back brace, which she wore for 22 to 23 hours a day for three years.

Olivia's prom day milestone after wearing a scoliosis back brace for three years.

Olivia, now aged 16, was determined to have a straight spine for her secondary school prom – and succeeded.

Proud mum Nicola said: “Our main focus was to try to avoid Olivia needing invasive surgery, so she could continue as a figure skater and limit time away from school, but most importantly to have the best possible outcome long term. Olivia was really disciplined and committed to wearing the brace.

“We are incredibly proud of her. She was motivated by having this vision in the future – wearing her prom dress.”

For people with scoliosis, if their spinal curve becomes too large, its appearance can cause problems with body image and self-esteem, and may lead to back pain and problems with the heart and lungs in adulthood.

Olivia wore the back brace for between 22 and 23 hours a day for three years.

Sheffield Children’s is the leading UK centre for conservative scoliosis treatment, using some of the most advanced braces available.

Wearing a back brace holds the spine in position to stop the curve from worsening and reduces the need for surgery.

Olivia wore a full-time brace, the most common type, and followed her consultant’s advice to ensure stayed as active as possible while wearing it.

A before and after comparison shows Olivia's spine before and after wearing her brace.

Nicola said: “Prom was an incredibly emotional day. When Olivia tried the prom dress on in the shop, her spine looked perfectly straight.

“Olivia had achieved what she wanted to achieve, and as her mum, it was brilliant to see. It’s been a tough few years, but Olivia has had that inner strength and she has been given the superb care to achieve the best outcome.

“The team at Sheffield Children’s have been incredible. They are 100 per cent committed to making the best outcome for patients.”

Lee Breakwell, consultant spinal surgeon, said: “Olivia’s commitment and outcome of wearing the brace was excellent. As a result, she now has near-perfect posture and an extremely low risk of her spinal curve progressing as an adult.

“Early diagnosis for scoliosis is key – contact your child’s GP if you spot any sign of uneven shoulders, abnormal waist symmetry or prominent ribs.

“The best early test for scoliosis is the forward bend, where a child leans forward, aiming to touch their toes. If the spine twists rather than curving forwards, they may have scoliosis.”

